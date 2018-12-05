Diego Costa of Atletico Madrid celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between AS Monaco and Atletico, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, France, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has undergone a successful surgery on his fifth metatarsal bone of his left foot in Brazil, the club confirmed Wednesday.

Sources told EFE the 30-year-old Brazilian-born Spaniard was expected to return to playing within eight to nine weeks.

"Diego Costa underwent an operation on his left foot in Brazil on Wednesday. The operation has been a success and everything has gone according to plan," Atletico Madrid said in a statement on its official website.

The statement added that, "The intervention consisted in the removal of the osteosynthesis material of the fifth metatarsal that our player underwent 12 years ago and in repairing the short peroneal tendon."

The surgery decision came after Costa retook the field Sunday during the 1-1 La Liga draw with Girona.