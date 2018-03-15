Angel Correa (2-L) of Atletico Madrid celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Manuel Fernandes (C) of Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Juanfran (L) and Angel Correa (front R) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Jefferson Farfan (R) of Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Jose Maria Gimenez (L) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Jefferson Farfan (front) of Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Juanfran of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Filipe Luis of Atletico Madrid is stretchered off after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Manuel Fernandes (L) of Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Thomas Partey (R) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Eder (C) of Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Thomas Partey (C-R) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Anton Miranchuk (R) of Lokomotiv Moscow in action against Jose Maria Gimenez (L) and Sime Vrsaljko (C) of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Players of Atletico Madrid react after the UEFA Europe League soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid in Moscow, Russia, March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Atletico Madrid on Thursday secured their berth in the Europa League quarterfinals by rolling over Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 with a double tally from Fernando Torres in a match that the Rojiblancos dominated from beginning to end.

The Spanish side, which was the big favorite to win the tournament, refused to get distracted by the cold weather or the snow and gave the Russians a royal beating.

Angel Correa began Atleti's goal count in the 16th minute, but Maciej Rybus responded four minutes later with Lokomotiv's only goal in the game.

Saul Ñiguez opened the second half by breaking the tie in the 47th minute before Torres scored his two goals - coming on a penalty in the 65th minute and the second in the 70th minute - and then Antoine Griezmann sealed the victory with the fifth goal five minutes before regulation time.

True to his style, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said his team took the match very seriously, despite the fact that they had blanked the Russians in the first leg at home (3-0).

The only bad news for the Madrid team was the injury of Filipe Luis, who had to leave the pitch on a stretcher after hurting himself while making a goal-saving tackle.