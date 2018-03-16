Former French soccer player Eric Abidal, ambassador of the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, shows the ticket of Atletico Madrid during the draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017/18 quarter final soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

The match fixtures are displayed on an electronic panel next to the Europa League trophy following the draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017/18 quarter final soccer matches at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Atletico Madrid-Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal-CSKA Moscow are the highlights of the draw for the Europa League quarterfinals, held on Friday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

In the other two matches, drawn by the hands of the ambassador of the tournament final, former French international Eric Abidal, RB Leipzig are set to face Olympique de Marseille and Lazio to face Salzburg.

Matches of the Europa League quarterfinals:

RB Leipzig (GERMANY) - Olympique de Marseille (FRANCE)

Arsenal (ENGLAND) - CSKA Moscow (RUSSIA)

Atletico Madrid (SPAIN) - Sporting Lisbon (PORTUGAL)

Lazio (ITALY) - Salzburg (AUSTRIA).

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled for April 5 and April 12.

The draw for the semifinals is scheduled for April 13.

The semifinal matches are scheduled for April 26 and May 3.

The final is scheduled for May 16 at the Stade de Lyon.