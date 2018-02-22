FC Copenhagen's goalkeeper Stephan Andersen concedes a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin (C) vies for the ball against FC Copenhagen's Denis Vavro (L) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid's Forward Fernando Torres (C) vies for the ball against FC Copenhagen's Nicolaj Thomsen (L) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro celebrates scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid's French forward Kevin Gameiro (C) in action against Copenhagen's goalkeeper Stephan Andersen (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32, second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and FC Copenhagen at Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

France international Kevin Gameiro's goal in the sixth minute was all Atletico Madrid needed here Thursday to complete a 5-1 aggregate win over Copenhagen and claim a spot in the Europa League round of 16.

For a contest that was little more than a formality after Atleti trounced Copenhagen 4-1 in the first leg, coach Diego Simeone left Diego Costa and Filipe Luis off the roster and kept Antoine Griezmann on the bench.

The Colchoneros started fast and Gameiro settled the matter in short order, scoring his fifth goal in eight matches. While the visitors had plenty of the ball and generated a handful of shots, the Atleti goal was never seriously threatened.

Atletico, the clear favorite to win the Europa League, will learn Friday the identity of their opponent in the knockout stage.