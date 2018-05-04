Atletico Madrid's suspended head coach, Diego Simeone, reacts after his team defeated Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final match-up. Atleti advanced to the Europa League championship match with a 2-1 victory on aggregate over the English club. EPA-EFE/ Juanjo Martin

Atletico Madrid's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after the UEFA Europa League semi-final, in which the Spanish side defeated Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate and 1-0 in the second-leg match played on May 3, 2018, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa (R) reacts during the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final, a contest between the Spanish club and Premier League side Arsenal FC that was played at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on May 3, 2018. Atletico won the semi-final 2-1 on aggregate. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Arsenal players show their dejection after losing the UEFA Europa League semi-final to Atletico Madrid. The La Liga club won 2-1 on aggregate and 1-0 in the second leg, which was played on May 3, 2018, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid players celebrate after edging Arsenal 2-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League semi-final. After playing to a 1-1 draw in London, the La Liga side won 1-0 in the second-leg match played on May 3, 2018, at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Atletico Madrid got an inspired performance from Diego Costa in Thursday night's second leg of the Europa League semi-finals to defeat Arsenal 1-0 (2-1 on aggregate) and earn a berth in the championship match.

The contest was played in an electric atmosphere at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital, where the nearly 65,000 fans in attendance responded to the call by suspended Atleti coach Diego Simeone the day before to serve as a true 12th man and will the home side to victory.

But having given up a goal at home in a 1-1 first-leg draw last week, Arsenal needed to play with a sense of urgency and took control of midfield in the first half thanks to the play of Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey, who repeatedly threaded the needle with passes to the Gunners' trio of forwards.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette posed a constant threat in the first 45 minutes and defender Hector Bellerin created danger with forays down the right side but without producing any change on the scoreboard.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, came close to opening the scoring on a left-footed blast by Koke from one corner of the area and another strike by Antoine Griezmann.

Finally, that pressure paid off late in first-half injury time, when Costa capitalized on a perfect pass from Griezmann and fired a left-footed shot past goalkeeper David Ospina and into the back of the net in the 48th minute.

Arsenal still had plenty of time to notch the equalizer, but Ramsey squandered a good chance in the area and Colchoneros net minder Jan Oblak also was key in disrupting Arsenal's touch-passing game.

Atletico got back on the offense later in the second half, with Costa - playing arguably his best game since returning to the La Liga club from Chelsea at the start of the year - creating constant danger by working his way around opposing defenders.

His efforts didn't go unnoticed by Atleti's fans, who roared their approval when assistant head coach German Burgos replaced the striker with Fernando Torres in the 83rd minute.

Arsenal kept battling to the bitter end but was unable to deliver a fairytale ending for manager Aresene Wenger, who had announced last month that he would be stepping down at season's end after nearly 22 years on the London team's sideline.

Two-time champion Atletico Madrid will next take on French club Marseille in the final of Europe's secondary club soccer competition, which will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Decines-Charpieu, France, on May 16.