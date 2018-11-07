Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Hernandez (L) challenges Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus during a Champions League match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, on Tuesday, Nov. 6. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal against Borussia Dortmund during a Champions League match on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's Saul Ñiguez (R) heads the ball during a Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, Nov. 6, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 here Tuesday in a Champions League Group A match, avenging a 4-0 loss to the German side last month.

The outcome leaves Atleti and Dortmund tied with 9 points from four matches, though the German squad's better goal difference could prove decisive in determining which side ultimately advances to the knockout stage as the group winner.

Last-place AS Monaco were eliminated Tuesday with a 4-0 home defeat to Club Brugge, who have 4 points.

After the embarrassing result in Dortmund, Atleti delivered a trademark victory Tuesday in front of some 63,000 people at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.

Though the visitors had more of the ball, they were inept on the attack and all four of the scoring chances of the first 20 minutes belonged to Atletico, who would likely have run away with the contest but for a solid performance by Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki.

The breakout came in the 33rd minute, when Saul Ñiguez collected a through-ball from Filipe Luis and beat Bürki to make it 1-0.

Atleti stuck to their game-plan in the second half and Antoine Griezmann added a second goal in the 80th minute against a Dortmund side who never threatened Jan Oblak's net.