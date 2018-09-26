Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (L) and Huesca midfielder Damian Musto vie for the ball during a La Liga match on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. EFE-EPA/J. P. Gandul

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa (R) battles with Jorge Miramon of SD Huesca during a La Liga match on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. EFE-EPA/J.P. Gandul

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke is challenged by Huesca's Samuele Longo during a La Liga match on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. EFE-EPA/J.P.Gandul

Atletico Madrid eased supporters' concerns about their slow start to the season by cruising to a 3-0 win over newly promoted Huesca here Tuesday to take provisional possession of third place in La Liga.

A third straight victory was just what Atleti coach Diego Simeone would have wanted ahead of Saturday's showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu with Real Madrid.

While he rested several starters with an eye on the Madrid derby, Simeone stuck with Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa up front and the two combined on the hosts' first goal.

Taking a pass from Angel Correa, Costa spotted Griezmann and relayed the ball to the France international, who made it 1-0 in the 16th minute.

Thomas Partey doubled the lead in the 30th minute and Koke got the third four minutes later with a pass intended for Correa that ended up in the Huesca net to the delight of the 47,000-plus at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Converting three of their first five chances, the Colchoneros appeared to have left behind the lack of finishing that plagued them in the early weeks of the season.

The victory brings Atletico to 11 points from six matches, one ahead of fourth-place Alaves, who have a game in hand.