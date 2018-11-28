AS Monaco forward Radamel Falcao (C) tries to thread his way through the Atletico Madrid defense during a Champions League match on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid's Koke (2nd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against AS Monaco during a UEFA Champions League match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Nov. 28. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (No. 7) scores a goal against AS Monaco during a UEFA Champions League match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Wednesday, Nov. 28. EFE-EPA/Kiko Huesca

Atletico Madrid punched their ticket to the Champions League knockout stage with a comfortable 2-0 win here Wednesday against AS Monaco.

The Monaco squad that took the field at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium bore little resemblance to the side that won Ligue 1 and got as far as the Champions League semifinals a few years ago.

And the only holdover from that team, striker Radamel Falcao, started the match on the bench as new coach Thierry Henry was reluctant to risk injury to a player he needs if Monaco is to have any chance of climbing out of the Ligue 1 cellar.

Atleti led less than 2 minutes into Wednesday's contest after Koke's seemingly harmless shot from outside the area took a deflection off Monaco defender Loic Badiashile and into the net.

The advantage grew to 2-0 in the 24th minute on a strike by Antoine Griezmann, who has either scored or assisted on 20 of Atletico's last 24 goals in Champions League play.

Henry turned to Falcao in the 54th minute and the former Atletico man got a warm reception from the crowd at the Wanda Metropolitano, who haven't forgotten his 70 goals in 91 appearances for the Colchoneros in 2011-2013.

Monaco's only solid chances of the match were created by Falcao.

Shortly after coming on, he put a shot on target, though his half-volley went straight into the waiting hands of Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Inside the final 10 minutes, Falcao drew a foul from Stefan Savic and the referee awarded a penalty, but the Colombian great failed to convert.