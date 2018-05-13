Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak (R) in action during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Getafe CF and Atletico Madrid at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) in action against Getafe's Djene Dakoman during a Spanish First Division soccer match between Getafe CF and Atletico Madrid at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Atletico Madrid's Koke (C) celebrates with teammate Antoine Griezmann (L) after giving his team a 1-0 lead during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Getafe CF and Atletico Madrid at Alfonso Perez Coliseum in Madrid, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

An early goal by Atletico Madrid's Koke and a second-half penalty blocked by goalkeeper Jan Oblak were the key plays in the Colchoneros' 1-0 victory over Getafe, whose European hopes ended because of that result and a 2-2 draw in the Seville derby.

Seeking to spur their team to a berth in next season's Europa League, Getafe's fans were in a festive mood at the start of the contest at Alfonso Perez Coliseum, located in the Madrid metropolitan area.

That enthusiasm was short-lived, however, as Koke broke the scoreless deadlock on a close-range shot just eight minutes into the game.

Atletico Madrid then focused on controlling the pace of play and taking advantage of mistakes by its opponent, which made numerous errors in midfield in its rush to pressure the opposing goal.

Diego Costa, who was in the starting line-up along with star striker Antoine Griezman even though Atleti is set to take on Marseille in the Europa League final on Wednesday, had the chance to double the visitors' lead in a one-on-one opportunity in the 25th minute against Getafe net minder Vicente Guaita.

But the goalie managed to snuff out that opportunity.

That was Atletico's last scoring opportunity in the first half, while Getafe's biggest threat came on a free kick by Moroccan midfielder Faycal Fajr that Oblak easily corralled.

With an eye on the Europa League final, manager Diego Simeone replaced Griezmann and Costa in the 61st minute, inserting Fernando Torres and Kevin Gameiro.

Earlier, Getafe coach Jose Bordalas, meanwhile, had tried to give his front line a boost by sending on in-form Angel.

Getafe had the opportunity to draw level in the 77th minute when Angel won a penalty on a foul by Diego Godin in the area.

Oblak, however, stopped Fajr's shot from the 12-yard mark.

Eighth-placed Getafe (52 points) is only three points behind Sevilla with one game remaining in the season.

But the latter booked a spot in the Europa League's second qualifying round (based on head-to-head points) when it drew 2-2 Saturday with Real Betis in the Seville derby.