Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann (L) celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during a Spanish league La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Girona at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann (L) and Girona midfielder Pere Pons (C) in action during a Spanish league La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Girona at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Girona midfielder Portu (unseen) celebrates with teammates after tying the score at 1-1 during a Spanish league La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Girona at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 20 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Girona midfielder Portu (3-R) celebrates with teammates after tying the score at 1-1 during a Spanish league La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Girona at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

Atletico Madrid stumbled to a 1-1 home draw here Saturday against Girona in the 20th round of the Spanish league, a result that makes its quest to chase down first-place FC Barcelona even more daunting.

Atleti scored the opener 34 minutes into the match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium thanks to a cleverly constructed goal.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey got the play started with a pass from outside the area that sailed over the heads of three defenders and hit Spanish striker Diego Costa in stride.

Girona goalkeeper Bono came out to scuttle the play, but Costa - seeing Antoine Griezmann to his right - gently headed the ball to the Frenchman and set him up for an easy finish.

The visitors screamed for offside, but to no avail.

The game then remained 1-0 for more than 40 minutes.

During that time, Atleti head coach Diego Simeone, perhaps with his mind on Tuesday's second leg of his team's Copa del Rey clash against Sevilla (which Sevilla leads 2-1), opted to remove strikers Griezmann and Costa.

But he may have regretted that decision when Girona scored the equalizer in the 74th minute.

On the play, Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke tried to clear the ball out of his team's area but it went too high and allowed defender Bernardo Espinosa to head the ball on to midfielder Portu, who was able to poke it past goalie Jan Oblak.

The hosts were unable to strike back in the closing minutes and had to settle for one of their most disappointing results of the season.

With the draw, Atletico now has 43 points and could fall from second place to third depending on the outcome of Valencia's match against Las Palmas on Saturday night.

FC Barcelona's grip on first place in La Liga now is even tighter. It currently has 51 points and can extend its lead to 11 points over the second-place club with a victory Sunday over Real Betis in Seville.

Girona is currently in eighth place with 27 points.