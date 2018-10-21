Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis (R) and Angel Correa celebrate during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Atletico Madrid at La Ceramica Stadium in Vila-real, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Angel Polo

Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Hernandez (R) in action against Villarreal CF's Mario Gaspar during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Atletico Madrid at La Ceramica Stadium in Vila-real, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Atletico Madrid's Nikola Kalinic (L) in action against Villarreal CF's Ramiro Funes Mori during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Atletico Madrid at La Ceramica Stadium in Vila-real, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Jan Oblak (R) in action against Villarreal CF's Carlos Bacca during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Villarreal CF and Atletico Madrid at La Ceramica Stadium in Vila-real, Spain, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Domenech Castello

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid tied 1-1 at La Ceramica stadium on Saturday during an intense match in which Atletico took the lead early on in the second half, but were denied the opportunity to reach the top spot in La Liga after Mario Gaspar ensured the draw late in the game.

The result could have been worse for Atletico if it weren't for the great performance of keeper Jan Oblak, who made several outstanding saves.

The match started off slow, with no clear opportunities for either side during the first half-hour, perhaps with the exception of a long-distance shot by Antoine Griezmann, which flew over Sergio Asenjo's crossbar.

Atletico Madrid found another opportunity at the half-hour mark, with a mid-distance header from Saul Niguez, though Asenjo was in the right position for an easy save.

Villarreal was close to scoring five minutes later, but Jaume Costa's left-footed shot from the left was pushed over the crossbar by Oblak.

Atletico took the lead early on in the second half after a block by Asenjo in the 51st minute placed the ball in the right spot for Filipe Luis to head it in.

Oblak made a fine save in the 58th minute, as he went one-on-one with Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno, whose shot was caught between the keeper's legs.

The tie came in the 65th minute, as the ball bounced around the box after a first shot by Costa hit the leg of his teammate Alfonso Pedraza, though it eventually found its way to Gaspar, who drove it into the bottom-left corner from the right.