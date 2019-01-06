Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann (R) celebrates with teammate Thomas Partey after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, on Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL CARO CARDENAS

Atletico Madrid players celebrate after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, on Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder (C) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Atletico Madrid at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain, on Jan. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

Sevilla and Atletico Madrid played to a 1-1 draw on Sunday in a La Liga matchday 18 contest at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the Spanish city of Seville.

French striker Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring for Sevilla seven minutes after the half-hour mark, while his countryman, Antoine Griezmann, netted Atletico's equalizer just before the first half's final whistle.

With the draw, Atletico stayed in second place in the standings, with 35 points, two points behind leader Barcelona, which takes on Getafe later in the day.

Sevilla, for its part, stayed in third place in the standings, with 33 points.

Sevilla played a complete game and controlled play in the first half, having more drive and depth, but the club's players lacked accuracy in front of the visitors' net and squandered several scoring chances.

Portuguese forward Andre Silva had a good opportunity when he fired a volley toward the top right corner of Atletico's net, forcing a remarkable save by Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Ben Yedder, off Daniel Carriço's pass following the corner kick, got the hosts on the scoreboard eight minutes before the first half stoppage time on a left-footed shot from the center of the box that sent the ball into the bottom left corner.

Atletico Madrid reacted quickly. Griezmann had two shots that did not get past Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, but his next try drew his side level at 1-1.

The Frenchman scored the equalizer on an outstandingly executed free-kick at the edge of the box that got past Vaclik, who just watched it sail into the net.

After the break, both teams tried to snatch the three points with no success, as the two goalkeepers put on great performances, saving the day for their sides.