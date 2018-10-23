Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann stands during a training session at the team's sport facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Pablo Simeone (R), gives instructions to French forward Antoine Griezmann (L) and Argentine forward Angel Correa (C) during a training session at the team's sport facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Atletico Madrid's forward Diego Costa (R) performs stretching exercises during a training session at the team's sport facilities in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHEMA MOYA

Atletico Madrid went through its final training session on Tuesday ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The only absence was injured defender Jose Maria Gimenez, whose participation seemed in doubt for Wednesday's away game after he elongated the sciatic nerve in his thigh during the 1-1 La Liga tie against Villarreal on Saturday.

Star forwards Antoine Griezmann and Diego Costa, midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion and defender Juanfran Torres all took part in the practice along with the available first team players, under the direction of coach Diego Simeone, as documented by an epa-efe photographer.

After two matches, Borussia Dortmund leads Champions League Group A with six points, ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid on goal difference.