Atletico Madrid head oach Diego Simeone in the stands during a Copa de Rey of 32 second-leg match between Atletico Madrid and Sant Andreu at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Atletico Madrid's Francisco Montero reacts during a Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 second leg match between Atletico Madrid and Sant Andreu at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Atletico Madrid's Nikola Kalinic (L) vies for the ball with Sant Andreu's Jaume Villar during a Spanish Copa del Rey round of 32 second-leg match between Atletico Madrid and Sant Andreu at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, 05 December 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Atletico Madrid bounced back from a disappointing first half to pummel fourth-tier club Sant Andreu 4-0 here Wednesday and win their round-of-32 clash 5-0 on aggregate.

The Colchoneros not only failed to dominate play during the first 45 minutes at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium but also needed a stellar effort by goalkeeper Antonio Adan to avoid giving up one or more goals.

The first chance for the visitors came in the 21st minute when a bad pass back to Adan by Santiago Arias forced the Atleti keeper to move way off his mark to clear the ball away.

He managed to do so but knocked the ball to Carlos Josue Rodriguez Gimenez, whose shot from just outside the area sailed over the cross bar.

The next chance for Sant Andreu came in the 33rd minute on a soft, high header by Elhadji Bandeh Kandeh that looked like it might sneak inside the far post but hit the upright instead.

Elhadji then nearly scored nine minutes later off a cross by Rodriguez Gimenez, but Adan made a diving save to keep the game scoreless.

The complexion of the match changed drastically, however, in the second half.

Thomas Lemar opened the floodgates when his right-footed shot from the edge of the area in the 48th minute kissed off the far post and into the back of the net.

Five minutes later, Nikola Kalinic scored his first goal in an Atleti uniform when he headed home a cross from Arias.

The third goal was a thing of beauty, with Angel Correa subtly eluding two defenders in the area and curling a right-footed shot with the outside of his foot inside the far post in the 55th minute.

The last goal came when Saul received a pass from Lemar on the left side and sent in a cross to Vitolo, who scored at close range.

The round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, Spain's annual knockout soccer competition, will be played in January.