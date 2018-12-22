Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin (R) battles for the ball with Espanyol's Leo Baptistao (L) during a La Liga soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak kicks the ball during their Spanish La Liga soccer match against RCD Espanyol played at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann (C) celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead against RCD Espanyol during their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Key saves by goalkeeper Jan Oblak and a penalty conversion by Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid top Espanyol 1-0 here Saturday and earn their third consecutive La Liga win.

Oblak once again proved his worth for an out-of-sorts Atletico at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, with the home side needing 20 minutes to first threaten Espanyol's goal on a left-footed shot by Griezmann.

The Colchoneros' most dynamic offensive player also had chances to score on a pair of shots late in the first half, but goalkeeper Diego Lopez was there to thwart both attempts.

Espanyol striker Borja Iglesias, meanwhile, was a continuous headache on the other end of the field for Atletico's defenders but was unable to get anything past Oblak, who brilliantly cleared away a long-range shot by the Spanish striker in the 16th minute.

Oblak later intervened to stop a powerful volley off the foot of Leo Baptistao in the 28th minute.

The game's decisive moment came shortly after the intermission, when the referee ruled that Espanyol midfielder Esteban Granero had fouled Koke in the area and the decision was upheld by the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

Griezmann did not disappoint from the 12-yard mark, giving his team a 1-0 lead when he powered a left-footed shot into the upper part of the goal in the 56th minute.

That proved to be enough as Oblak and Atletico Madrid's defense were able to preserve the lead the rest of the way.

Atleti, who are working on renewing their superstar goalkeeper's contract, have provisionally climbed into the second spot in the La Liga table with 34 points.

They are currently three points ahead of third-placed Sevilla, who can retake second place by going on the road and defeating Leganes on Sunday.

Espanyol, meanwhile, are provisionally in the 12th spot with 21 points but could fall further by the end of the weekend.