Real Sociedad's Aritz Elustondo (r.) vies for the ball with Atletico de Madrid's Diego Costa (L) during the Spanish First Division League 10th round match between Atletico de Madrid and Real Sociedad, at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Spain, 27 October 2018. EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Real Sociedad's Igor Zubeldia (2nd l.) vies for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Koke Resurreccion (3rd r.) during the Spanish La Liga match at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on Oct. 27, 2018, a game won by Atletico 2-0. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid dismissed any idea of a crisis following its European thrashing by Germany's Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 comeback win over Real Sociedad with goals by Diego Godin and Filipe Luis, which has lifted the squad into a provisional lead in La Liga.

After suffering in Germany its worst defeat of the "Simeone era" with the 4-0 defeat handed it by Borussia Dortmund in the League of Champions, Atletico got back on the road to recovery with a game it dominated from beginning to end against a Real Sociedad that was never a real threat at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The three points put Atletico at the top of La Liga with 19, one more than Barcelona before its Classic this Sunday at Camp Nou, one more than Espanyol as well, two more than Alaves and three more than Sevilla, before the latter two play on Sunday.

With the strikers unable to score - Diego Costa came up with zero for the 17th straight La Liga game and Griezmann has not scored since the beginning of the month against Brujas - it was defenders Godin and Filipe who took charge of getting Atletico on the scoreboard.

The first half went by scoreless until minute 45, when Correa sent a low swift kick of the ball toward Diego Costa that was intercepted by Raul Navas, whose rejection was in turn controlled by Godin, who got it into the net for a 1-0 score just before halftime.

When Atletico's Lucas suffered muscular pains and was substituted by Filipe Luis, it seemed to be a twist of fate. Soon afterwards, precisely at minute 60, Filipe made a right-footed shot from the corner of the box to an upper corner of the goal to make it 2-0, the final score that lifted Atletico into the La Liga lead.