Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis has suffered a grade 1 right thigh injury, the Spanish club reported Monday.

The Brazil defender had to leave the field during the second half of Atletico's 3-2 La Liga win over Valladolid on Saturday due to muscle problems, and he could be out for at least two weeks.

"Filipe Luis underwent an MRI scan at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra on Monday morning which revealed a Grade 1 injury to the ischiosural muscles of the right thigh," Atletico said on its official website.

The Spanish club added that the defender will be "pending clinical evolution."

This is not the first injury suffered by the left-back at this season, as he had a muscular edema from a blow suffered during the UEFA Champions League match against Monaco at the end of November, when he had to sideline for three games.