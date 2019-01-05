Jose Maria Gimenez de Vargas of Atletico Madrid celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A soccer match between AS Monaco and Atletico Madrid, at Stade Louis II, in Monaco, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Atletico de Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone (C), attends the teams training session at Wanda sports city in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

Atletico Madrid Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez on Saturday received medical clearance after recovering from a left calf injury that kept him on the sideline for nearly a month, La Liga club announced.

Gimenez, who rejoined team training on Jan. 2, continued to train in full gear with his teammates on the eve of Atleti's away game against Sevilla.

"The Uruguayan is fit for Sunday's La Liga clash against Sevilla," Atletico Madrid said on a statement on its website.

On the sideline remained Brazilian-born Spanish forward Diego Costa, who underwent foot surgery in early December, French defender Lucas Hernández, who is in the final phase of the recovery process from a sprained knee, and Brazilian left back Filipe Luis who suffered from a muscle injury.