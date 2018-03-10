Atletico Madrid's players Antoine Griezmann (C) with Kevin Gameiro (L) and head coach Diego Pablo Simeone (R) react during their training session at the Wanda Sports Complex in Majadahonda, Madrid, Spain, Mar. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone on Saturday confirmed that Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak is to take part in the upcoming La Liga game against Celta Vigo.

The Slovenian net minder joined his teammates for only the first part of Saturday's training amid heavy rain, after staying on the sideline for Atletico's 3-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Mar. 8 in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16.

"I'm not a doctor, but as they told me, he's in a good situation. He had discomfort in his hand and his gluteus, and in both situations he is (now) fine," Simeone said at a press conference ahead of Sunday's league game.

"Today he trained with Pablo (Vercellone; goalkeeper coach) in the morning, he asked to train to regain confidence_ and when he ended the session he said he is available, so he will play tomorrow," Simeone added.

Atletico's coach denied that Brazilian left back Filipe Luis has physical issues after missing Friday's training and only joining the first part of Saturday's session.

"The other day (against Lokomotiv) he played a fantastic match, and he played a big game in Barcelona. He's at a fantastic level, and that's the way we need him," he added.