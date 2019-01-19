Atletico Madrid's Santiago Arias (R) in action against Huesca's David Ferreiro (L) during a La Liga soccer match at El Alcoraz Stadium in Huesca, northern Spain, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann (L) in action against Huesca's Damian Marcelo Musto (R) during a La Liga soccer match at El Alcoraz Stadium in Huesca, northern Spain, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada

Huesca's David Ferreiro (L) in action against Atletico Madrid's Santiago Arias (R) during a La Liga match at El Alcoraz Stadium in Huesca, northern Spain, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Javier Cebollada

Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez (L) celebrates after giving his team a 1-0 lead during a La Liga soccer match against Huesca at El Alcoraz Stadium in Huesca, northern Spain, on Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada

Atletico Madrid overcame a rash of injuries to defeat Huesca 3-0 in Matchday 20 action here Saturday and keep pressure on first-placed FC Barcelona in La Liga.

Atleti were much more opportunistic on a foggy day at El Alcoraz Stadium in this northeastern city, although the hosts proved dangerous on the counter-attack and nearly opened the scoring on three occasions in the first 20 minutes of the contest.

First, defender Jorge Pulido almost scored in the 12th minute on a half-bicycle kick that hit the right upright.

One minute later, Atleti defender Santiago Arias reacted quickly to stymie what appeared to be a one-on-one chance for forward Enric Gallego against Colchoneros net minder Jan Oblak.

The Slovenian net minder then needed all his skill and instincts in the 16th minute to stymie a one-on-one chance by Cucho Hernandez, who tried to create space for a shot on the dribble but ended up having his attempt blocked by the Atleti superstar.

On the other end of the field, keeper Roberto Santamaria also was up to the task to deny a chance by Thomas Lemar in the 19th minute.

The scoreless deadlock did not last much longer though as Koke received a pass from Lemar in the 31st minute and sent a ball in front of the goal mouth to Lucas Hernandez, who scored from close range.

Atletico came out strong at the start of the second half, nearly scoring on a close-range strike by Angel Correa that Santamaria did well to save before stretching their advantage to 2-0 in the 52nd minute on an Arias volley off a pass from Antoine Griezmann.

Koke tacked on one more insurance goal in the 70th minute when he scored on the rebound after Griezmann had headed a pass from Hernandez off the crossbar.

The win, which was a sweet one for Atletico Madrid considering that key players such as Filipe Luis, Saul and Nikola Kalinic were out with injuries, provisionally moves the Colchoneros to within two points of league-leading Barcelona, who will take on Leganes at home on Sunday.