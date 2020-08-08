Augmented reality and the spectrogram of the human voice are the vehicles that Japanese artist Shinpei Takeda has used to bring to Nagasaki the testimony of atomic bomb survivors who went into exile after the attack 75 years ago. EFE / Shinpei Takeda ** EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / NO FILE **

A Japanese artist has used augmented reality and the spectrogram of the human voice to bring to Nagasaki the testimony of the nuclear bombing survivors who went into exile after the atomic attack on the city 75 years ago.

Discrimination by their neighbors or the precariousness of post-war Japan led dozens of Japanese to emigrate to the Americas between the mid-1950s and 1960s because "there was not much hope in Japan and in other cases because they didn't want to remember what happened in their city," Shinpei Takeda told EFE. EFE-EPA