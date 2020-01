Chief historian of Yad Vashem, Dina Porat, speaks during an interview with EFE in Jerusalem, Israel. EFE/ Pablo Duer

A sign 'Halt' (Stop) at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum of former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp in Oswiecim, Poland, 06 December 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKASZ GAGULSKI POLAND OUT

Holocaust survivor Edward Mossberg (C) participates in 28th 'March of the Living' prepare for the start at the former Nazi concentration death camp Auschwitz I in Oswiecim, Poland, 02 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT

Hanoch Shacher, a Holocaust survivor born in Czech in 1935, survivor of the Theresienstadt concentration camp in what is now the Czech Republic and moved to Israel in 1949, holds his violin that he carried form Theresienstadt concentration camp, in northern city of Tzfat, Israel, 11 March 2019. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Menahem Haberman, a 92 years old holocaust survivor born in former Czechoslovakia and survived the Auschwitz concentration camp, looks on at his house in Jerusalem, Israel, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Moshe HaElion, 92 years old, Holocaust survivor born in former Czechoslovakia survived the Auschwitz concentration camp, shows his prisoner number tattooed to his arm in Auschwitz, at his house in the city of Bat Yam, Israel, 16 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Portrait photographer Martin Schoeller (L), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and Holocaust survivor Naftali Fuerst (R) talk in front of the portrait of Holocaust survivor Naftali Fuerst (2-R) during the opening of the exhibition 'Survivors - Faces of Life after the Holocaust' at Zollverein Coking Plant in Essen, Germany, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) gestures in front of the portrait of Holocaust survivor Naftali Fuerst during the opening of the exhibition 'Survivors - Faces of Life after the Holocaust' at Zollverein Coking Plant in Essen, Germany, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at the portrait of Holocaust survivor Naftali Fuerst (R) during the opening of the exhibition 'Survivors - Faces of Life after the Holocaust' at Zollverein Coking Plant in Essen, Germany, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the opening of the exhibition 'Survivors - Faces of Life after the Holocaust' at Zollverein Coking Plant in Essen, Germany, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Auschwitz 75 years on: The survivors are still with us

Auschwitz 75 years on: The survivors are still with us

Holocaust survivors, not politicians, will take center stage at the commemorations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration and death camps of Auschwitz, historian and museum director Piotr Cywinski said.

More than a million people, mainly Jews, were murdered by Nazi German forces at Auschwitz in what was occupied Poland during World War II.