Marcus Harris (L) and Peter Siddle (R) participate in the Australian cricket team training session at the WACA in Perth, Australia, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Tim Paine participates in the Australian cricket team training session at the WACA in Perth, Australia, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian coach Justin Langer (3-L) speaks with players during the Australian cricket team training session at the WACA in Perth, Australia, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marcus Harris hits a ball during the Australian cricket team training session at the WACA in Perth, Australia, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian cricket team trained intensely on Wednesday at the WACA stadium at Perth, Western Australia, ahead of their second test against India later this week.

The home team are counting on the fast and bouncy pitch of the Perth Stadium for their quick bowlers to overcome a 0-1 deficit in the four-match test series.

"The wickets are quick and bouncy. It will suit us," Australian batsman Marcus Harris told the media.

Mitchell Starc, seeking to make up for a mediocre first test, will lead the home pace attack Friday against India's batsmen, who - barring captain Virat Kohli and to an extent Cheteshwar Pujara - have looked rather shaky in the away tests played so far this year.

However, the Indian quicks, who drew praise for helping script an important victory in Adelaide, are also possibly smacking their lips at the prospect of what Perth has to offer.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun expressed full confidence in his bowlers at a press conference and claimed they were among the country's best ever.

"We are aware that it is their home conditions ... and that Australia will be coming hard at us, but we will stick to the plan that worked for us," Arun said.

"The fast bowlers are doing a great job. It's not just one or two, there are a bunch of bowlers doing well," Arun said.

India beat Australia by 31 runs on Monday to snatch a 0-1 lead in the four-test Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The visitors will also play three one-day games in their nearly two-month long tour of Australia.