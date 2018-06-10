Roland Sallai of Hungary (R) is in action against Aaron Mooy of Australia during the Hungary vs Australia friendly soccer match in Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Jun. 9 2018. EPA-EFE/Balazs Czagany HUNGARY OUT

Australian goalkeeper Brad Jones conceives a goal during the Hungary vs Australia friendly soccer match in Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Balazs Czagany HUNGARY OUT

Jozsef Varga of Hungary (L) is in action against Tomas Rogic of Australia during the Hungary vs Australia friendly soccer match in Groupama Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Balazs Czagany HUNGARY OUT

Australia churned out an unconvincing 2-1 win against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday, as the Socceroos played their final warm up game before heading to the World Cup in Russia.

In a game lacking in quality, substitute Daniel Arzani broke the deadlock from long range in the 74th minute, although the Hungary goalkeeper should probably have kept the shot out.

Hungary, who lost to eventual winners Portugal in the quarterfinals of Euro 2016 two years ago, equalized through with just a minute left in normal time through a Trent Sainsbury own goal.

Australia would not be denied, however, and in a somewhat slapstick end to the match, re-took the lead after Hungary's Tamas Kadar turned it into his own net.

Australia will need to perform much better than this if they are to stand any chance of beating star-studded France in their World Cup opener on Jun. 16.

Australia and France are joined in Group C by Denmark and Peru.