Australia posted a solid 277/6 on Friday at the end of day one of the second test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy against India in Perth, after home team captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first.

The much anticipated pitch at the Perth Stadium assisted the bowlers well, although cracks were beginning to appear as the day progressed, which might make batting tricky going forward in the five-day match.

Jasprit Bumrah was the most menacing of the Indian bowlers but had only one wicket to show for it.

Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari scalped two wickets each, while Umesh Yadav claimed one.

"If we can get them out before 320, then we are right back in the game," Vihari told the media at the end of the day's play.

Australian openers Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris got their team off to a good start, stitching a partnership of over a hundred runs, before India fought back with three wickets post-lunch.

Travis Head and Shaun Marsh provided stability in the middle order with an 84-run stand before getting out toward the latter stages of the final session.

Finch, Harris and Head scored half centuries, and Marsh contributed 45, but none could reach three figures, given the nature of the pitch where batsmen did not seem totally settled irrespective of their score.

Paine and Pat Cummins were batting at close of play on 16 and 11, respectively.

"I thought we batted really well. (Although) it's tough to judge a wicket before both teams have batted on it (...) the wicket was a bit of a challenge at times," said Finch at a post-game press conference.

Scores (stumps, Day 1)

Australia 277/6 (90 overs)

M Harris 70 (141 balls)

T Head 58 (80 balls)

I Sharma 35/2 (16 overs)

H Vihari 53/2 (14 overs)