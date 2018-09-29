Performers dance ahead of a Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Springboks fans sing the national anthem before a Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A Springboks fan shows off his colors before a Rugby Championship fifth-round match between South Africa and Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Australia remains in last place in the four-nation Rugby Championship standings after a 23-12 away loss here Saturday to South Africa in the fifth round of this international rugby union competition.

The Springboks followed up a rare road victory over New Zealand in the previous round with a convincing win at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Both teams scored two tries apiece, with Aphiwe Dyantyi (first minute) and Faf de Klerk (20th minute) powering across the line for South Africa and Reece Hodge (25th minute) and Will Genia (28th minute) scoring five-pointers for the visitors.

South Africa's superior penalty-kicking, however, was the difference, with Handre Pollard scoring nine points for his team and Australian goal kickers Matt Toomua and Reece Hodge missing one attempt apiece.

In Saturday's other fifth-round contest, Argentina will host powerhouse New Zealand at Velez Sarsfield Stadium in Buenos Aires.

New Zealand leads the Rugby Championship table with 16 points with four games played, while South Africa is in second place with 14 points after five games.

Argentina is in third place with eight points heading into Saturday night's match, while Australia is last with five points after five games.

The sixth and final round of the Rugby Championship will take place on Oct. 6 when South Africa hosts New Zealand in Pretoria and Argentina hosts Australia in Salta.