Ariarne Titmus of Australia competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle Heats during the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ariarne Titmus of Australia poses with her gold medal aduring the award ceremony of the Women's 400m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ariarne Titmus of Australia set a new world record in women's 400-meter freestyle at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou on Friday with a time of 3:53.92.

Titmus beat the previous world record of 3:53:97, held by China's Jianjiahe Wang since Oct. 4.

Titmus, 18, walked away with the gold medal in the event, while Wang, 16, came second with 3:54.56.

Another Chinese teenager, Li Bingjie, took home the bronze with a time of 3:57.99.