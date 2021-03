Australian experts are trying to create a "super koala," which does not contract specific deadly diseases and has greater genetic diversity, by mating males from the continental zone with females that survived the Kangaroo Island bushfires.

"Super koalas will have the greatest opportunity to tackle climate change, as well as other emerging diseases and challenges facing koalas," Koala Life CEO Chris Daniels told reporters from the Foreign Press Association.EFE-EPA

wat/lds