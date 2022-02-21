A passenger is greeted as she arrives at Brisbane International Airport, in Brisbane, Australia, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Passengers are greeted as they arrive at Brisbane International Airport, in Brisbane, Australia, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

International passengers arrive at Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Australia, 21 February 2022. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia reopened its borders on Monday to welcome international tourists for the first time since borders were closed in March 2020.

From the first of almost 60 international flights scheduled for the day, tears and hugs between family and friends were mixed with music, local food and stuffed koalas and kangaroos given out to arrivals.

Sydney Anderson was waiting at Sydney airport for her daughter who lives in the United States and who had been denied a visa to travel to Australia four times.

(...)