David Ferrer of Spain during the men's singles match between Australia and Spain on day 5 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Ashleigh Barty of Australia during the women's singles match between Australia and Spain on day 5 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Matt Eden of Australia during the men's singles match between Australia and Spain on day 5 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action during the mixed doubles match between Australia and Spain on day 5 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

The Australian duo of Ashleigh Barty and Matthew Ebden topped the Spanish pair Garbiñe Muguruza and David Ferrer 3-4 (3), 4-3, 4-3 (3) on Wednesday to deny Spain its first Group A win of the 2019 Hopman Cup.

With Spain's fate in the tourney at stake, the Spanish players had no other option but to win against Australia in the mixed doubles rubber, as Muguruza lost her singles clash to Barty, before Ferrer drew his team level.

The Australian duo jumped into a 2-0 lead, only to lose the following games as the Spanish players drew level at 2-2 in the first set.

Both teams held their following serve, pushing the set into a tie break that saw the Spanish duo coming back from a 2-0 deficit to take the lead.

The second set went with serve towards a tie break, in which the home favorites brushed their rivals aside.

In a seesaw third set, each team held its serve just once out of three service games, forcing a third tie break that Australia clinched, earning its second win at the tournament, having defeated France 2-1, to remain in contention.

Spain, meanwhile, conceded its second defeat, after losing to Germany 3-0 to hold the fourth and last spot of Group A, behind France that lost its two previous matches to Australia and Germany 2-1 on both occasions.

Germany leads Group A with two ties won, having lost just a rubber to France.

Next up for Spain will be France, comprised of Alize Cornet and Lucas Pouille, in a mere formality tie that is scheduled for Jan. 4.

Australia will take on Germany for a spot in the final scheduled for Saturday, against the winner of Group B, which Switzerland leads having won its first two ties.