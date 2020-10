A volunteer hangs up caps to dry during the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in a park in Salzburg, Austria, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ananda-Lahari Zuscin of Slovakia competes in the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race on the Salzach riverbank, with the fortress Hohensalzburg in the background, during sunrise in Salzburg, Austria, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Running shoes on a dryer during the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in a park in Salzburg, Austria, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Ushika Muckenhumer of Austria competes in the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in a park in Salzburg, Austria, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Milan Javornicky of Czech Republic competes in the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in a park in Salzburg, Austria, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Salzburg (Austria), 30/09/2020.- Ananda-Lahari Zuscin of Slovakia (2-l), Andrea Marcato of Italy (3-L), Milan Javornicky of Czech Republic (3-R), Nirbhasa Magee of Ireland (2-R) and Ushika Muckenhumer of Austria (R) meditate ahead of a new race day of the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in a park in Salzburg, Austria, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Salzburg (Austria), 29/09/2020.- Ushika Muckenhumer of Austria meditates as he accomplishes the first 1000 miles of the Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race in a park in Salzburg, Austria, 29 September 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The world’s longest endurance race is taking place in the shadow of the Austrian Alps in a park in Salzburg, where competitors have to run 5,000 kilometers (3,106 miles) in 52 days — more than two marathons a day.

Five athletes have been taking up this challenge, known as Self-Transcendence 3100 Mile Race, which is the longest certified foot race in the world. EFE-EPA

