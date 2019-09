Austrian technology art festival looks at AI's future impact on humanity

A visitor looks on as two robotic arms handle a puppet on Sept. 5, 2019, in Linz, Austria, at the Ars Electronica Festival, Europe's leading event dedicated to digital art and culture. EPA-EFE/Luis Lidon

A visitor interacts with an artificial intelligence-powered installation on Sept. 5, 2019, in Linz, Austria, at the inauguration of the Ars Electronica Festival, Europe's biggest event of its kind dedicated to digital art and culture. EPA-EFE/Luis Lidon

The humanoid robot Seer, a creation of Japanese artist Takayuki Todo that imitates human expressions and emotions, is on display on Sept. 5, 2019, in Linz, Austria, at the inauguration of the Ars Electronica Festival, Europe's leading event of its kind dedicated to digital art and culture. EPA-EFE/Luis Lidon