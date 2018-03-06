ACF Fiorentina supporter put up scarves, flowers and banners in memory of Fiorentina's deceased captain Davide Astori outside the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florenze, Italy, Mar 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

The jersey of deceased Italian player Davide Astori isa seen at the Cagliari Calcio in a Cagliari Calcio Store in Cagliari, Sardinia island, Italy, Mar 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FABIO MURRU

Italy's defender Davide Astori during a training session of the Italian national soccer team at Coverciano sportive center, near Florence, Italy, June 3, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAURIZIO DEGL'INNOCENTI

The autopsy conducted on Davide Astori, the former captain of Iraly's Fiorentina soccer club who died suddenly earlier this week at age 31, confirmed that his death was due to natural causes, Udine city prosecutor Antonio De Nicolo said on Tuesday.

The doctors who performed the autopsy stated that Astori most probably died of bradyarrhythmia - a progressive slowing of the heartbeat sometimes resulting in cardiac arrest - while he was sleeping during the night of March 3-4.

The Fiorentina player evidently died alone in his hotel room in the northern city of Udine, although doctors have asked the prosecutor's office for 60 days to carry out further tests, De Nicolo said in statements to local media.

Fiorentina, which Astori joined in 2015, announced on Tuesday that they will retire his jersey number: 13.