Award-winning Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat fled Kabul with hardly any belongings save from the clothes on her back and a laptop. The French military evacuated her and her family two weeks ago following the Taliban takeover of the country, a process that left her with mixed emotions

“Honestly, I feel ashamed to be safe,” she told Efe in an interview. “I saw the crowd at the airport, I know a lot of people, a lot of artists, a lot of women, a lot of people working with the government, I know a lot of very educated people who couldn’t even go to the airport.”EFE

