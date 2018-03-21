Catherine Bellis of the US in action against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during a first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka brushed aside American Catherine Bellis 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday afternoon to advance to the second round of the Miami Open.

After a tightly contested start to the match, Azarenka began dominating the baseline rallies to build a 5-2 lead and then clinched the first set two games later.

Azarenka, a former world No. 1 who has barely played over the past two years due to motherhood and a custody battle for her young son and has seen her ranking fall to No. 186, completely dominated the 44th-ranked Bellis in the second set to win the match in one hour and six minutes.

The Belarusian, a three-time winner of the Miami Open and two-time Australian Open champion, lost to American reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens last week at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Indian Wells and Miami are two of the biggest hard-court events on the women's tennis calendar.