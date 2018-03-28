Sloane Stephens of the US in action against Angelique Kerber of Germany during a quarter final round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Sloane Stephens of the US reacts against Angelique Kerber of Germany during a quarter final round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic in action against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in action against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic (L) and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (R) meet at the net following their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 27 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Belarusian tennis player Victoria Azarenka, worlds former number one, won against sixth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova 7-5 and 6-3 on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals of the 2018 Miami Open, where she will face American Sloane Stephens.

Azarenka, the current 186th in the WTA ranking, began with authority as she managed to take a 5-2 lead over her Czech rival in the first set, after breaking service in the first and seventh games, and after Pliskova managed to tie, finally sealed the first set.

In the second set, there were six breaks, four of them in favor of Azarenka, which allowed her to clinch a 6-3 lead winning the match.

Azarenka, three-times winner of the Miami Open in 2016, 2011 and 2009, did not play in the tournament last year due to maternity leave. She lost against Stephens at the Indian Wells Masters last week in the semifinals 6-1 and 7-5.

That marks Stephens' only victory over Azarenka, who won all three other matches between them.

Stephens, thirteenth-seeded of the tournament, won on Tuesday afternoon against German Angelique Kerber 6-1 and 6-2 clearing her path to the semifinals.