The box of British Formula One driver George Russell of Williams is covered after an accident during the first practice session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

British Formula One driver George Russell of Williams in action during the first practice session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (L) of Scuderia Ferrari during the first practice session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Mechanics push the car of British Formula One driver George Russell of Williams back to their team's garage after an accident during the first practice session for the 2019 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Formula One's first practice session in Azerbaijan was canceled when a manhole cover from street drains came loose and destroyed the underside of a Williams race car as it was being driven at speed on the track, the organization said Friday.

George Russell, who was taking part in just his fourth grand prix, drove at speed over the drain cover that then flew up into the underside of his Williams due to the vacuum generated by race speeds.

“Confirmed: FP1 will not resume. The session is over so the track can be checked and oil can be cleared from the surface," F1 said in a post to its official Twitter account.

Video footage taken by the race organizers appeared to show that Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had dislodged the cover after driving next to it.

Russell, who was some distance behind, then raced over the loose metal cover, causing it to lift violently into the floor pan of his car, thus shattering its carbon fiber structure and showering debris from his Williams FW42 all over the circuit.

The startled driver then quickly brought the car to a stop.

Race officials rapidly ended the practice session by pulling out red flags all over the track and deployed a team to examine the surface to set about repairing it.

None of the teams were able to finish truly fast laps before the red flags were flown.

Manhole covers are normally welded down during F1 races on street circuits and this one was in the center section of a straight.

Claire Williams, deputy team principal at Mercedes Williams was visibly angered by the incident.

"That’s just not acceptable. The damage that that can do could put us out this afternoon,” Williams said. "We have another chassis that we might need to bring in. And that’s not what Formula 1 tracks should be," she said, adding she was going to take the matter up with race control.

"I haven’t had a chat with George yet, he looks alright from what I can see," Williams said. "You can see from the TV that’s just taken the whole underside out. That is not helpful for us at the moment."

To make matters worse for the team, which is lying last in the standings with no points after three races, the rescue truck that arrived to pick up the Williams race car then hit a bridge and ruptured one of its hydraulic pipes which then poured liquid all over the race car.

"George’s car will require a chassis change due to the damage caused by the loose drain cover," the team confirmed, adding, "Therefore due to regulations he will not be able to run until FP3 tomorrow."

Only Leclerc has clocked in a time of one minute and 47.497 seconds and his teammate Sebastian Vettel followed 2.101 seconds.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to kick off on Sunday at the Baku City Circuit.

lsl/hi/hh