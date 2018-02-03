Timea Babos of Hungary in action against Yafan Wang of China during their semifinal match at the WTA Taiwan Open tennis tournament in Taipei, Taiwan, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Timea Babos of Hungary on Saturday defeated Wang Yafan of China to face Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine in the final round of the WTA Taiwan Open tennis tournament held in Taipei.

Fourth seed Babos needed one hour and a half to beat the unseeded Wang 6-3, 6-4.

The world No. 5 Hungarian star advanced to her seventh career final with hopes of lifting a third WTA trophy, having won the inaugural Hungarian Ladies Open in 2017 and her maiden title in Monterrey at just 18 years old in 2012.

Babos's opponent, world No. 85 Kozlova, is on the hunt for her first-ever title after beating Sabine Lisicki of Germany 7-5, 6-4 in 81 minutes in the semifinals.