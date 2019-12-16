Russian man Andrei Zhestkov (L) is escorted by a police officer after he was arrested for attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of the resort island of Bali, during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Russian man Andrei Zhestkov (C) is escorted by a police officer holding an orangutan after he was arrested for attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of the resort island of Bali, during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A two-year-old orangutan drinks from a bottle inside a cage during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A baby orangutan found in a suitcase in Bali airport several months ago returned to its home island of Sumatra on Monday.

Bonbon will be admitted to a rehabilitation facility before being released into the wild again.EFE-EPA