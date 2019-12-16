A baby orangutan found in a suitcase in Bali airport several months ago returned to its home island of Sumatra on Monday.
Bonbon will be admitted to a rehabilitation facility before being released into the wild again.EFE-EPA
Baby ape found in suitcase returns home to Sumatra
A zoo keeper holds Bonbon a three-year-old orangutan during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI
A zoo keeper holds Bonbon a three-year-old orangutan during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI
A zoo keeper holds Bonbon a three-year-old orangutan during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 16 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI
A two-year-old orangutan drinks from a bottle inside a cage during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
A veterinarian holds a two-year-old orangutan during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Russian man Andrei Zhestkov (C) is escorted by a police officer holding an orangutan after he was arrested for attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of the resort island of Bali, during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
Russian man Andrei Zhestkov (L) is escorted by a police officer after he was arrested for attempting to smuggle a drugged orangutan out of the resort island of Bali, during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia, 25 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
A baby orangutan found in a suitcase in Bali airport several months ago returned to its home island of Sumatra on Monday.
Bonbon will be admitted to a rehabilitation facility before being released into the wild again.EFE-EPA