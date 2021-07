A baby river hippopotamus walks with its mum at the Guadalajara Zoo, on July 17, 2021, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.EFE/ Francisco Guasco

A baby river hippopotamus swims in its pond at the Guadalajara Zoo, on July 17, 2021, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico. EFE/ Francisco Guasco

A river baby hippopotamus has become the main attraction at the Guadalajara Zoo in western Mexico.

The baby, which has not been named yet, celebrated its first month of life on Thursday with a carrot, alfalfa and oatmeal cake, which its mother Tami ate. EFE

mg/mp/ks