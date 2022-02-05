An Adelie penguin born on the last day of 2021 at a zoo in the balmy Mexican city of Guadalajara is training in a makeshift Antarctic environment where the chick will live the rest of his life.

The baby penguin is 35 days old and is still in a kind of nursery where keepers keep it out of harm’s way and teach it to know himself and adapt to his group.

Paola Mendoza, an assistant at the Antarctic penguin colony, told EFE on Friday that the parents take care of the baby for the first 28 days after their birth. EFE