Ale, a baby rhinoceros, and his mother walk along the "African savanna" at Cuba's National Zoo in Havana on 15 July 2022. EFE/ Yander Zamora

Ale, a baby white rhinoceros who turned one month old last weekend, has been healthy and active and is socializing with members of his herd and other species so far at Cuba's largest zoo, one of that giant mammal's caregivers told Efe.

Armando Perez, a young exotic fauna and wildlife technician, provided that update on Ale, saying he is a source of pride for employees of the National Zoo, a facility in Havana that is home to more than 120 different animal species.

"His development has been positive and he's blended in super well with the herd," Perez said during a visit by Efe reporters to the spacious zoo, where the animals' living conditions replicate those of their native habitats.