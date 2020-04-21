Thai commercial airline pilot, Captain Thanun Khantatatbumroong, 49, checks his mobile phone for customer's order next to his pilot uniform as he works as a delivery person in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 April 2020 (issued 21 April 2020). EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Just one month ago, Thanun Khantantatbumroong was living the high-life as an airline pilot. But the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen thousands of flights grounded amid global travel restrictions to slow the spread of the disease, has forced him into a temporary career change that has seen him hop onto his motorbike to deliver food to Bangkok’s residents.

“Last month, my airline cut my salary by 75 percent for six months, so now I get only a 25 percent salary,” Thanun, a captain with more than 18 years of experience and 18,000 hours of flight time under his belt, tells Efe. “That's why I decided to find a temporary job.” EFE

