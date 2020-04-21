Just one month ago, Thanun Khantantatbumroong was living the high-life as an airline pilot. But the Covid-19 crisis, which has seen thousands of flights grounded amid global travel restrictions to slow the spread of the disease, has forced him into a temporary career change that has seen him hop onto his motorbike to deliver food to Bangkok’s residents.
“Last month, my airline cut my salary by 75 percent for six months, so now I get only a 25 percent salary,” Thanun, a captain with more than 18 years of experience and 18,000 hours of flight time under his belt, tells Efe. “That's why I decided to find a temporary job.” EFE
