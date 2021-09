A team of specialists restoring the Arch of Septimius Severus, one of jewels of the Roman Forum, are combining traditional methods with a more scientific approach by harnessing bacterial biomineralization.

Some features of the white marble arch dedicated in 203 to Emperor Septimius Severus’ victory over the Parthians, particularly the reliefs, are coming loose, putting them at risk of falling from the structure. EFE

