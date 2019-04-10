A volunteer holds a a pigeon as a symbol of peace to the world according to Serag Mahmood, the offical speaker of the White Helmets in Rural Damascus during a soliderity protest among the rubbles of destroyed houses, Zamalka, rebel-held eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, Aug. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

A displaced Syrian girl Shaimaa stands among the rubbles next to her shelter in al-Asha'ari, Eastern al-Ghouta, Syria, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Syrian photojournalist Mohammed Badra is waiting with bated breath to learn whether one of his images, an unflinching glimpse into the aftermath of an alleged chemical attack, will win the prestigious World Press Photo of the Year award.

There is a catch, the european pressphoto agency staffer will not be attending the ceremony on Apr. 11 in Amsterdam given the restrictions he faces as a refugee in Turkey, where the government grants temporary protection status to Syrians, even those who cross the border illegally, as Badra did.

"I'm just thinking, why I can't travel to Amsterdam like this," he said, gesturing to emphasize a sense of spontaneity. "Just like normal people," he continued, adding that he thought it showed his life was not respected in the same way other people's lives are.

"Why don't I have identity cards? Why don't I have anything? Why don't I have my citizen's rights? You know, I don't know, is that just because I'm Syrian?" he told Efe during an interview in Istanbul, where he has lived since leaving his native Syria last year.

The image that caught the World Press Photo jury's eye shows victims of an alleged chlorine gas attack in a run-down field hospital in the village of al-Shifunieh, during the Syrian government's five-year siege of the region located just outside the capital Damascus. It was taken on Feb. 25, 2018.

Badra, who was born in the city of Douma, a population hub in Eastern Ghouta, documented the siege in the region and garnered a reputation for producing enduring and unflinching images of the conflict.

However, the epa staffer distanced himself from the label of conflict photographer.

"I don't believe there is this kind of photographer – the conflict photographer," he said. "And I don't think I reflect conflict in my city, maybe you think it's conflict but for me, it is a real-life situation happening each day in front of my eyes."

"I was taking pictures of daily life and the pictures I took were of daily life but under barrel bombs and under rockets," he added.

For him, photojournalism is a way of preserving history to ensure facts are passed onto future generations but also sees his reflection in the people he photographs.

"I considered all of my pictures a portrait of me, in a way. We live in the same area and the people in my pictures, we have the same life – under bombs," he said.

"Under bombs, we're all the same," he added.

At the onset of war in 2011, Badra put his architecture studies on hold and later became a nurse with the local Red Crescent in Douma. He picked up a camera on the advice of a friend and signed a staffer contract with epa in 2015, documenting the devastating besiegement of his place of birth.

There, he covered the hardships, daily life and death, the young, the old, the fighters and the civilians eking out a living against the odds during the siege by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

War monitors estimate that roughly 12,000 civilians died during the siege.

Badra left in 2018 during mass evacuations of civilians and rebel forces from Douma organized by the Assad government.

This was not the first time the acclaimed photographer was unable to attend a ceremony. In 2016, by which point he was still reporting from Douma, he was unable to accept his Time's Wire Photographer of the Year award in person.

He is also the recipient of the 2016 Bayeux-Calvados best young photojournalist award and one of his images, of three children suffering after an alleged chemical attack, won the 2018 Marco Lucchetta award.

Badra hopes to return to a peacetime Syria one day.EFE-EPA

