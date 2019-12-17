Disconnected from selfies and memes that the rest of the world is obsessed with, the Baduy people of Indonesia maintain ancestral laws that prohibit the use of technology and restrict foreign influence in order to preserve their unique way of life.
In the wooded mountains surrounding Kendang volcano, in the west of Java island, this community belonging to the Sundanese ethnic group rejects electricity, roads, soap, smartphones and modern medicine, among many other things part of daily life for most of the planet’s population. EFE-EPA