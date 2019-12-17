Naldi, 42, a member of the Baduy Dalam tribe, poses for a portrait outside his village in Kanekes, Lebak, Banten Province, Indonesia, 28 November 2019 (issued on 17 December 2019). EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Members of the Baduy Luar tribe weave traditional clothes on the porch of their house in a Baduy Luar village in Kanekes, Lebak, Banten Province, Indonesia, 28 November 2019 (issued on 17 December 2019). EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Sarim, 12, a member of the Baduy Dalam tribe carries bananas to be sold outside his village in Kanekes, Lebak, Banten Province, Indonesia, 28 November 2019 (issued on 17 December 2019). EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

A member of the Baduy Luar tribe weaves a traditional cloth as her baby sleeps on a swing at a Baduy Luar village in Kanekes, Lebak, Banten Province, Indonesia, 28 November 2019 (issued on 17 December 2019). EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Sarim (R), 12, and his brother Sanan (L), 8, members of the Baduy Dalam tribe, cross a bridge on the border between Baduy Dalam (Inner Baduy) and Baduy Luar (Outer Baduy) in Kanekes, Lebak, Banten Province, Indonesia, 28 November 2019 (issued on 17 December 2019). EFE/EPA/MAST IRHAM

Disconnected from selfies and memes that the rest of the world is obsessed with, the Baduy people of Indonesia maintain ancestral laws that prohibit the use of technology and restrict foreign influence in order to preserve their unique way of life.

In the wooded mountains surrounding Kendang volcano, in the west of Java island, this community belonging to the Sundanese ethnic group rejects electricity, roads, soap, smartphones and modern medicine, among many other things part of daily life for most of the planet’s population. EFE-EPA