A handout composite photo made available by NASA on 12 September 2019 shows natural-color images acquired by NASA's Terra satellite of Great Abaco Island and Grand Bahama taken on 17 August 2019 (top) and on 07 September 2019 (bottom). EFE/EPA/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Combination of undated file photos (made available Sept. 12, 2019) showing, left to right, pop singer Rihanna, US basketball icon Michael Jordan and actor and film director Tyler Perry, all of whom have contributed money and/or aid to help the Bahamas after the devastating passage of Hurricane Dorian. EFE-EPA/ File

Almost half of the 2,500 people listed as missing after Hurricane Dorian devastated the northwestern Bahamas have been tracked down, the government said Thursday.

The number of people unaccounted for now stands at 1,300, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesman Carl Smith said.