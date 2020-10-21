A handout photo made available by Seven Summit Trek shows part of the team leading Bahraini prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa posing for a photo as they approach the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, 15 October 2020 (issued 21 october 2020). EFE-EPA/SEVEN SUMMIT TREK/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Seven Summit Trek shows the team leading Bahraini prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa as they approach the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, 15 October 2020 (issued 21 october 2020). EFE-EPA/SEVEN SUMMIT TREK/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Seven Summit Trek shows the team leading Bahraini prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa as they approach the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, 15 October 2020 (issued 21 october 2020). EFE-EPA/SEVEN SUMMIT TREK/ HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At a time when the Himalayas have been closed to mountaineers for more than seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nepal opened its peaks to the prince of Bahrain and his million-dollar expedition.

Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the rest of the group, 15 Bahraini Royal Guards and three British nationals, successfully scaled Mount Manaslu, the eighth highest mountain in the world at 8,163 meters (26,782 feet), on Oct. 15, two days before the country officially opened for mountaineers around the world. EFE-EPA