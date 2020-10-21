At a time when the Himalayas have been closed to mountaineers for more than seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nepal opened its peaks to the prince of Bahrain and his million-dollar expedition.
Prince Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and the rest of the group, 15 Bahraini Royal Guards and three British nationals, successfully scaled Mount Manaslu, the eighth highest mountain in the world at 8,163 meters (26,782 feet), on Oct. 15, two days before the country officially opened for mountaineers around the world. EFE-EPA