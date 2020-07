"Baikonur is the world's first cosmodrome, that says it all," cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin said in an interview with Efe after opening a show dedicated to the 65th anniversary of Russia's main cosmoport.

For all those years, the launch complex located in the Kazakh Steppe has been the cornerstone of the Russian space program, from where more than 300 space explorers and thousands of rockets carrying spacecraft and satellites have taken off. EFE-EPA

