Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane (r) vies for the ball with Serginho of Kashima Antlers during the Club World Cup semifinal at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, Dec. 19. EFE-EPA/Ali Haider

Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira (c) advances the ball against Kashima Antlers during the Club World Cup semifinal at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday, Dec, 19. EFE-EPA/ Mahmoud Khaled

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores against Kashima Antlers during the Club World Cup semifinal at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Dec. 19. EFE-EPA/Ali Haider

Gareth Bale had a hat trick here Wednesday to Real Madrid 3-1 over Kashima Antlers to leave the Blancos just one match away from winning the Club World Cup for the third straight year.

The two-time holders, having seen River Plate upset by Al Ain in the other semifinal, were careful not to underestimate the Japanese club and Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was tested in the 2nd minute by Kashima's Serginho.

At the other end of the pitch, Antlers keeper Sun-Tae Kwon had a quiet opening half-hour before contending with shots by Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos.

The game remained scoreless until the final minute of first-half regulation, when Bale tucked the ball just inside the post to make it 1-0 for the Spanish side.

The Welsh international got his second goal eight minutes into the second half, exploiting a blunder by Kashima defender Yamamoto, who, unaware that Kwon had come off his line, attempted a pass instead of clearing the ball and ended up leaving it for Bale to fire into the unguarded net.

Bale completed the triple two minutes later and went off at the hour mark with victory assured.

Shoma Doi got a consolation goal for Kashima in the 78th minute.

Hosts Al Ain and Real Madrid will play for the title Saturday.